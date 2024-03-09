Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

