Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after buying an additional 916,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $69.25 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

