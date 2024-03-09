Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

