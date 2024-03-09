Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain Trading Down 5.5 %

Entain stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Entain has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMVHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Entain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

