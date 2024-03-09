Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.28. 3,280,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,029. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

