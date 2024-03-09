Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $52,000 Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,150,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 75.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,056 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enerplus by 28.3% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,700 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,763. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.98. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

