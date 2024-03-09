Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,000 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,996,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 63,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,665,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG remained flat at $21.34 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,167. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.