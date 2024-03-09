Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DOC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 6,320,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,195,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

