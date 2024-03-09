Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 4,412 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.41. 299,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,135. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

