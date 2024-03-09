Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 3,388 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MLM traded down $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $596.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.13 and its 200-day moving average is $473.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $617.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

