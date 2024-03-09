Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in ING Groep by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ING traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 2,320,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,511. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.