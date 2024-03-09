Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in ING Groep by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE ING traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 2,320,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,511. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.
ING Groep Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
