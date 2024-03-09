Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 24.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 428,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,034. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

