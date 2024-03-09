Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.47% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $11,964,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 479.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,974 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,823,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 47,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.