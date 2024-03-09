Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.47% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $11,964,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 479.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,974 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,823,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 47,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.