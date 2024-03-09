Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $772,000 Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Marine Products worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 107.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 125,250.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Marine Products Price Performance

Shares of Marine Products stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,179. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $366.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.26. Marine Products Co. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Marine Products Company Profile



Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

