Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $101,896,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 100.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after buying an additional 569,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.12. 1,632,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

