Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.78 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

