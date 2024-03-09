Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 160.7% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 133,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 935,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,803. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

