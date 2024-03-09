Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Autoliv stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

