Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 23,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.04. 3,929,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $514.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

