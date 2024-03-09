Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 15,000 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 14.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 616,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

