Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 807,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

