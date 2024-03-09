Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMP.A. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$40.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, Director William Linton acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

