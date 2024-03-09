Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.