Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.

NYSE:EARN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 198,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

