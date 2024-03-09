Ellington Financial Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

EFC opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market cap of $965.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

