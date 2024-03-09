ELIS (XLS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,820.94

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ELIS has a total market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $66,820.94 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017905 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00026608 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,504.86 or 0.99990163 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00154847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05633757 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $67,751.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.