Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.23

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 87987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. Barclays boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.