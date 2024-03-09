Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

