Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$21,432.28 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$21,432.28.

Shares of ELD opened at C$16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELD. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

