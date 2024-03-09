Edward H. Dalelio Purchases 3,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

