EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Director James Defranco Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EchoStar Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.78 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4,541.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 625,325 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

