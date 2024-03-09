E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.32. E2open Parent shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 310,986 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in E2open Parent by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

