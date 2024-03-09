E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$1,051.65 and last traded at C$1,050.00, with a volume of 616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,050.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.79%.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,032.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$971.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.