E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Declares $3.75 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

TSE ELF opened at C$1,050.00 on Friday. E-L Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$848.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,051.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,032.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$971.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

