DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Up 0.4%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €38.32 ($41.65) and last traded at €38.26 ($41.59). Approximately 86,842 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.10 ($41.41).
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.
DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.
