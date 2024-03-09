Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.51 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.650 EPS.
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $995.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $16.63.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
