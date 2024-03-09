Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Director Sells $256,785.00 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DOV opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.50. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $173.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $126,175,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

