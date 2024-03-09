dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) PT Raised to GBX 150

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

DOTD opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £281.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,297.50, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.50. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 68.10 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.80 ($1.36).

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

