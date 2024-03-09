Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $96.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,507,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

