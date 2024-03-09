Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0-80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.38 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.460–0.360 EPS.

Domo Stock Down 13.6 %

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $9.82 on Friday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Get Domo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 1,338.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Domo by 163.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.