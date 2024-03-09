Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 355,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 244,951 shares.The stock last traded at $65.40 and had previously closed at $66.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,642,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,783,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,642,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,783,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,795,348. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.