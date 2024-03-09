Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Trading Down 1.1%

Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.
Direxion High Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion High Growth ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.