Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.29

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 16568601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

