Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

