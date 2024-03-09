Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 349,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.66 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

