Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.95

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 25465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

