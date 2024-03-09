Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

