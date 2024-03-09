Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Diageo were worth $177,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

