Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.75. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The firm has a market cap of C$386.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.70.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

