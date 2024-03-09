Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.35.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.70.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

